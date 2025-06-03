ADVERTISEMENT

World

Joint exit poll shows liberal candidate Lee forecast to win South Korean presidential election

By The Associated Press

Published

South Korea's Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, arrives for a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.