ADVERTISEMENT

World

Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy for narrating an audiobook of his Sunday school lessons

By The Associated Press

Published

Kabir Sehgal, left, and Jason Carter accepts the award for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.