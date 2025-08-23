World

Israeli strikes and gunfire kill 33 as Gaza City becomes focus of famine and a military offensive

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Mourners pray over the bodies of three Palestinians, killed along with others in Israeli strikes, during their funeral outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.