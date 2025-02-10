ADVERTISEMENT

World

Israeli police raid Palestinian bookshop in east Jerusalem, claiming incitement to violence

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Booksellers Ahmad, left, and Mahmoud Muna appear in court after their arrest during an Israeli police raid of their long-established Palestinian-owned Educational Bookshop in east Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.