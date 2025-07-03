World

Israeli drone strike kills 1, injures 3 near Beirut

By The Associated Press

Published

A civil defense worker inspects a destroyed car that was hit in an Israeli drone strike in Khaldeh town, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.