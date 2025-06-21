ADVERTISEMENT

World

Israeli-backed group seeks at least US$30 million from US for aid distribution in Gaza

By The Associated Press

Published

Omar al-Hobi, 43, from Rafah, unpacks a bag of food he collected at a distribution center run by private contractor the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the southern Gaza Strip, as he arrives at his family's tent in Khan Younis, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. At left are his children and his wife, Anwaar Saleh.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.