ADVERTISEMENT

World

Israel says Iran launched more missiles after ceasefire starts. Iranian military denies that

By The Associated Press

Published

People leave an underground parking garage where they took shelter after an air raid alarm of Iranian missile attacks went off, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.