ADVERTISEMENT

World

Israel, Hamas agree on new exchange, leaving fragile ceasefire intact

By The Associated Press

Published

A woman looks at photos of slain hostages (bottom row, L-R) Ariel Bibas, his mother Shiri, his brother, Kfir and Oded Lifshitz, right, that are displayed in the dining hall at Kibbutz Nir Oz, in southern Israel, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.