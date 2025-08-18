ADVERTISEMENT

World

Islamic State-backed rebels killed at least 52 people in eastern Congo, UN says

By The Associated Press

Published

Health workers inspect the scene where at least 57 civilians were killed by Allied Democratic Forces rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo in June. (Photographer: Str/Xinhua/Getty Images) (Str/Xinhua/Photographer: Str/Xinhua/Getty I)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.