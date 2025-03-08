ADVERTISEMENT

World

Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran will not negotiate under U.S. ‘bully’ pressure

By Reuters

Published

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei listens to the national anthem as air force officers salute during their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.