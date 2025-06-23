World

Iran launches missile attacks on U.S. base in Qatar in retaliation for American bombing

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Israel navigates Trump ties carefully, says security official

Israel navigates Trump ties carefully, says security official

Iran claims strike on U.S.-linked airbase; Qatar condemns attack

Iran claims strike on U.S.-linked airbase; Qatar condemns attack

'Iran's attack shows its ambition and capacity to respond': Canada's ambassador to the UN

'Iran's attack shows its ambition and capacity to respond': Canada's ambassador to the UN



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.