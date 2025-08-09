World

Iran arrests 20 alleged spies of Israel

By Reuters

Published

A general view shows Tehran skyline, Iran Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.