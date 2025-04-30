ADVERTISEMENT

World

Investigator: Ex-Memphis officer took photo of Tyre Nichols after fatal beating, shared it 11 times

By The Associated Press

Published

Former Memphis Police Officers Tedarrius Bean, left, and Demetrius Haley, right, two of three former Memphis officers charged with fatally beating Tyre Nichols in 2023, wait in the courtroom during a recess of their trial, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, Pool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.