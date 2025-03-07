ADVERTISEMENT

World

International Women’s Day is a celebration and a call to action. Here are things to know

By The Associated Press

Published

Women sing and march during the International Women's Day celebration at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) (Sunday Alamba/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.