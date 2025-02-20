ADVERTISEMENT

World

Inside the 48 hours that Trump turned on Zelenskyy

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are pictured in a split image.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.