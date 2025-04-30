ADVERTISEMENT

World

India to ask caste status in next census for first time in decades

By AFP

Published

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media during a press conference at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jirasak Jivawatanawanit) (Jirasak jivawatanawanit/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.