World

IAEA chief says Iran’s co-operation with inspectors is a ‘work in progress’ as sanctions loom

By The Associated Press

Published

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi, addresses the media after arriving at the Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.