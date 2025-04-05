ADVERTISEMENT

World

‘I think we were conned’: More pet owners come forward, concerned they received wrong cremains

By CNN

Published

Investigation shows multiple calls and emails from pet owners who used the service and are now concerned about their pet's cremains. (WBAL via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.