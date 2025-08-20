ADVERTISEMENT

World

Hundreds of historic tall ships sail into Amsterdam for a maritime festival

By The Associated Press

Published

The crew of the Union, a tall ship from Peru, climbs in the masts as it sails with hundreds of tall ships into the Dutch capital's harbor for the 10th edition of SAIL, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.