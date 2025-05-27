World

Huge explosion rocks a chemical plant in eastern China, no information on casualties

By The Associated Press

Published

Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co. in Weifang, China, is shown Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Source: Associated Press TV)


















