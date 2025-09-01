World

How to draw every president and first lady in four steps

By The Associated Press

Published

John Hutton, illustrator and professor of art history at Salem College, holds open his book, "How To Draw The Presidents and First Ladies," Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at The People's House, a museum in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.