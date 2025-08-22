ADVERTISEMENT

World

How this 96-year-old’s garden grew into a food bank feeding thousands in Florida

By CNN

Published

Bill Brown helps with a food delivery along the Children's Table weekly bus route. (CNN via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.