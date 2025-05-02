ADVERTISEMENT

World

Hegseth keeps 2 aircraft carriers in Middle East for another week for battle with Yemen’s Houthis

By The Associated Press

Published

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is moored near Split, Croatia, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.