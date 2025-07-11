ADVERTISEMENT

World

He closed his store after years of threats. Why Mexico’s extortion problem is getting worse

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A soldier patrols a street in downtown Mexico City, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.