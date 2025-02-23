ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaii man freed after 30 years in prison visits mother's grave and ponders ubiquitous cellphones

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo provided by Denise Cordeiro, Gordon Cordeiro, who spent 30 years in prison for a murder he said he didn't commit, visits the grave of his mother Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Makawao, Hawaii, hours after a judge ordered his release because of new evidence (Denise Cordeiro via AP)


















