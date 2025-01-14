World

Hamas OKs draft agreement of a Gaza ceasefire and the release of some hostages, officials say

By The Associated Press

Published

Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Gaza City, Gaza Strip on March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa) (Mahmoud Essa/AP)




































Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.