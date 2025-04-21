ADVERTISEMENT

World

Gunman who killed 23 in a racist attack at a Walmart in El Paso pleads guilty to capital murder

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this Aug. 3, 2019, photo Texas state police cars block the access to the Walmart store in the aftermath of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.