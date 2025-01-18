ADVERTISEMENT

World

Guard troops will wear a special patch at Trump's inauguration to make it clear they aren't police

By The Associated Press

Published

An Army National Guard soldier displays an American flag and the distinctive patch worn by personnel supporting the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 14, 2025. (Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez/U.S. Air National Guard via AP)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.