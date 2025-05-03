World

Groups fear Israeli proposal for controlling aid in Gaza will forcibly displace people

By The Associated Press

Published

Palestinians clamber to receive donated food at a distribution centre in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.