ADVERTISEMENT

World

Ghana says a helicopter crash kills 8 including defence and environment ministers

By The Associated Press

Published

A man rides a bicycle past Ghanian flags flown at half mast at the independence square in Accra, Ghana, Thursday, Aug.9, 2012. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) (Sunday Alamba/The Associated Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.