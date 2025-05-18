World

German police search for man who attacked and injured several people outside a bar

By The Associated Press

Published

Police and forensic investigators are on the scene following an attack in the western city of Bielefeld, Germany, Sunday May 18, 2025. (Christian M'ller/dpa via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.