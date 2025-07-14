World

German doctor goes on trial, accused of murdering 15 patients under palliative care

By The Associated Press

Published

From left, defendant lawyers Klaudia Dawidowic, Ria Halbritter and Christoph Stoll, presiding judge Sylvia Busch, centre, and public prosecutor Philipp Meyhöfer, second right, as a doctor has gone on trial over the alleged murder of 15 patients under palliative care, at Berlin Regional Court, Germany, Monday July 14, 2025. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)


















