ADVERTISEMENT

World

From tech podcasts to policy: Trump’s new AI plan leans heavily on Silicon Valley industry ideas

By The Associated Press

Published

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks speaks as President Donald Trump listens at an event for the signing of the GENIUS Act, a bill that regulates stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.