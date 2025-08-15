World

French authorities vow justice after unknown attackers chop down tree honoring murdered Jew

By The Associated Press

Published

A picture of Ilan Halimi is seen at a makeshift memorial, in Sainte Genevieve des Bois, south suburb of Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 during a tribute ceremony (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.