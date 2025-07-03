ADVERTISEMENT

World

France says Iran sanctions decision depends on detainees’ release

By AFP

Published

Jean-Noel Barrot, France's digital transition and telecommunication minister, during the LaRef conference in Paris, France. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.