ADVERTISEMENT

World

Former bassist for pop rockers OneRepublic to take on veteran California GOP House member

By The Associated Press

Published

Tim Myers appears at the premiere of "The Way, Way Back" during the LA Film Festival on June 23, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.