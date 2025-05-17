World

Flights resume at the rebel-held airport in Yemen’s capital, more than a week after Israeli strikes

By The Associated Press

Published

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed airplanes on the tarmac at the Sanaa International Airport in Yemen on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after a Tuesday Israeli attack. (Maxar Technologies via AP)


















