ADVERTISEMENT

World

Five women to launch legal claims against Al-Fayed’s estate: lawyers

By AFP

Published

Egyptian businessman and Ritz hotel owner Mohamed Al-Fayed poses with his hotel staff in Paris, June 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.