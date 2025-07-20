ADVERTISEMENT

World

Fire at Iran’s largest oil refinery kills 1 in the country’s southwest

By The Associated Press

Published

Smoke and flame rise up in a unit of Abadan oil refinery in southwestern Iran, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Farid Hamoudi/Fars News Agency)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.