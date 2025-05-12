ADVERTISEMENT

World

Federal judge won’t block Trump’s plan to use IRS data to track down undocumented migrants

By CNN

Published

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building is seen here in Washington, DC, on February 20. (Kent Nishimura/Reuters via CNN Newsource).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.