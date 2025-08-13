ADVERTISEMENT

World

Federal agents will be out 24/7 on patrol in Washington, the White House says

By The Associated Press

Published

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as Metropolitan Police wait in a parking lot before driving along Kennedy Street NW in a caravan, in the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.