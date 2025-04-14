ADVERTISEMENT

World

FBI: Teen killed parents in extremist plot to assassinate Trump

By CNN

Published

Waukesha County prosecutors charged Nikita Casap, with killing his mother and stepfather inside their Waukesha home in February. (WISN via CNN Newsource)


















