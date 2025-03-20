World

Family of Menendez brothers wave off prosecutor criticism and lead rally for their release

By The Associated Press

Published

Supporters hold signs during a press conference regarding developments in the Menendez brothers case Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.