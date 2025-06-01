World

Explosions caused 2 bridges in western Russia to collapse, officials say. 7 people were killed

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo released by Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office telegram channel on Sunday, June 1, 2025, emergency employees work at a damaged bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. (Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office telegram channel via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.