ADVERTISEMENT

World

EU’s top court orders end to Malta’s ‘golden passport’ program

By The Associated Press

Published

In this file photo taken on Oct. 5, 2015 a woman walks by the entrance to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.