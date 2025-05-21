ADVERTISEMENT

World

EU will provide emergency funds to help keep Radio Free Europe afloat after U.S. cuts

By The Associated Press

Published

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, center, rings a bell to signify the start of a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.