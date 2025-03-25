ADVERTISEMENT

World

Escaped otters cavort in the snow as the zoo's search continues

By The Associated Press

Published

Security camera footage shows two otters escaping a zoo during a winter storm in Green Bay. Zoo staff are encouraging locals to report sightings of the otters.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.