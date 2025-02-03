ADVERTISEMENT

World

Emergency crews deployed on Santorini as an earthquake swarm worries Greek experts

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A firefighter controls a drone next to tourists after emergency crews were deployed to the island as Greek authorities are taking emergency measures in response to intense seismic activity on the popular Aegean Sea holiday island of Santorini, southern Greece, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.