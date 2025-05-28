ADVERTISEMENT

World

Elon Musk criticizes Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill,’ a fracture in a key relationship

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.