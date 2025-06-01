ADVERTISEMENT

World

Egypt unveils plan for new desert city in latest megaproject

By AFP

Published

This Nov. 5, 2018 photo, shows the Nile River flowing through Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) (Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.